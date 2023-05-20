Andhra Pradesh: Backward classes will remain with TDP, say party leaders

May 20, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Saturday said that backward classes would remain with the TDP as they were given many political opportunities during the N.T. Rama Rao’s regime.

On the eve of centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, both leaders offered tributes at NTR statue located near the Collector’s office junction. Mr. Ashok said that people used to lead a happy life during the NTR’s administration which effectively implemented ₹2 a kg rice scheme and other welfare measures.

Mr. Nagarjuna urged all backward classes to come back to the fold of the TDP as some of them were misled by the promises of the YSRCP during 2019 general elections. TDP Vizianagaram city president Prasadula Lakshmi Prasad and others were present.