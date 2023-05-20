HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Backward classes will remain with TDP, say party leaders

‘They were given many political opportunities during NTR’s regime’

May 20, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Saturday said that backward classes would remain with the TDP as they were given many political opportunities during the N.T. Rama Rao’s regime.

On the eve of centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, both leaders offered tributes at NTR statue located near the Collector’s office junction. Mr. Ashok said that people used to lead a happy life during the NTR’s administration which effectively implemented ₹2 a kg rice scheme and other welfare measures.

Mr. Nagarjuna urged all backward classes to come back to the fold of the TDP as some of them were misled by the promises of the YSRCP during 2019 general elections. TDP Vizianagaram city president Prasadula Lakshmi Prasad and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.