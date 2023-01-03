Andhra Pradesh: backward classes are always with YSR Congress Party, says Botcha

January 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Vizianagaram

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that the backward classes were always with YSRCP government which has been implementing welfare programmes successfully. He formally unveiled statue of Savitribai Phule (1831-1897) near the Collector’s Office Junction.

Mr. Satyanarayana congratulated Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy for arranging her statue, adjacent to the statue of her husband Jyotirao Phule. Earlier, a big rally was organised by YSRCP to highlight the welfare activities taken up by the government for backward classes. Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy said that he was giving utmost priority to backward classes in all committees of the party.