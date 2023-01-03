ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: backward classes are always with YSR Congress Party, says Botcha

January 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Vizianagaram

He unveils statue of Savitribai Phule near the Collector’s Office Junction in Vizianagaram

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that the backward classes were always with YSRCP government which has been implementing welfare programmes successfully. He formally unveiled statue of Savitribai Phule (1831-1897) near the Collector’s Office Junction.

Mr. Satyanarayana congratulated Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy for arranging her statue, adjacent to the statue of her husband Jyotirao Phule. Earlier, a big rally was organised by YSRCP to highlight the welfare activities taken up by the government for backward classes. Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy said that he was giving utmost priority to backward classes in all committees of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US