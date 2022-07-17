Andhra Pradesh awaits KRMB nod to draw water from Srisailam

Water level in the reservoir crossed the mandatory 854 feet and stood at 861.40 feet

Water enters the Lord Siva temple at Sangameswaram in Nandyal district, near Muchumarri, at the confluence of the Krishna and Bhavanasi rivers, in the foreshore of the Srisailam reservoir. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Andhra Pradesh’s Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) has written to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), seeking its permission to draw 4 tmc ft water from the Srisailam reservoir through the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) network.

The KRMB’s approval was awaited, as the water level crossed the mandatory 854 feet and stood at 861.40 feet at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

At present, the reservoir is holding 110.3410 tmc ft against the maximum of 215.8 tmc ft.

The reservoir has been getting 3,05,897 cusecs of inflows with Jurala contributing 1,53,312 cusecs and Sunkesula (from Tungabhadra) 1,52,585 cusecs.

With the water level crossing the 854-mark against the maximum of 885 feet, the HNSS network has been readied in both Kurnool and Anantapur districts to get water from Muchumarri.

Telangana is utilising 25,427 cusecs for power generation. On Andhra Pradesh’s side, power generation is yet to begin.

Temple begins to submerge

Meanwhile, the Lord Siva temple at Sangameswaram started submerging with water entering the sanctum sanctorum on Sunday. In a few days, the top of the temple would also go under water.