Andhra Pradesh: Avinash Reddy’s mother admitted to a hospital in Kurnool

May 19, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Kadapa MP joins her at Tadipatri in Anantapur district and takes her to Viswabharathi Hospital

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

YSR Congress Party’s Member of Parliament from Kadapa Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s mother Y.S. Lakshmi was admitted to Viswabharathi Hospital in Kurnool on May 19 (Friday) afternoon, and was being treated for some cardiac problem.

A medical bulletin said that Ms. Lakshmi might require an angiogram.

Mr. Avinash Reddy, who was to appear before the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Hyderabad for questioning in the case pertaining to the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, failed to keep his appointment and left for Pulivendula.

Meanwhile, Ms. Lakshmi, who was already admitted to a private hospital in Pulivendula, was advised to go to Hyderabad for better treatment.

As she was being brought to Hyderabad, Mr. Avinash Reddy joined her as she reached Tadipatri in Anantapur district, and took her to Viswabharathi Hospital, where doctors found that her BP was low and that her ECH had some problem.

The doctors told the media in the night that further course of treatment would be decided in another six hours.

