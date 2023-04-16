Andhra Pradesh: Avinash Reddy slams CBI for arresting his father Bhaskar Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

April 16, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KADAPA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament from Kadapa Y.S. Avinash Reddy slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for arresting his father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy on Sunday from his Pulivendula residence in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Avinash Reddy said the CBI team had “missed the key elements in the case” pertaining to the murder and charged the new CBI team of “doing nothing new, but repeating the same mistakes committed by its predecessor.”

He said the CBI had “conveniently ignored” the suicide note left behind by Vivekananda Reddy.

“The CBI has not only ignored the allegations against Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law N. Rajasekhar Reddy, but also the statements of driver Dastagiri and watchman Ranganna. In fact, it was Rajasekhar Reddy who had asked me to hide the suicide note and mobile phone,” Mr. Avinash Reddy said, and exuded confidence that truth would finally prevail and his family would emerge clean.