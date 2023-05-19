ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Avinash Reddy innocent in Vivekananda Reddy murder case, says Sajjala

May 19, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

The followers of the YSR Congress Party MP may have attacked the media in Hyderabad as it is ‘hounding’ their leader, reasons Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSR Congress Party Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy is innocent in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, says party general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media on May 19 (Friday) at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “Had Mr. Avinash Reddy been involved in the murder, the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would have sent him to jail that day itself.”

Referring to the attack on the media allegedly by the followers of Mr. Avinash Reddy in Hyderabad, the YSRCP leader said that Mr. Avinash Reddy might not be aware of the development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The followers of Mr. Avinash Reddy may have attacked the media as it is hounding their leader,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

‘CBI not probing in right direction’

He further said that the “Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not been investigating the murder case in the right direction, and the facts and truths in the case are not exposed.”

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had never tried to hide any truth in the case. “The Chief Minister has always been supporting the authorities concerned to find the actual culprits.”

“The allegations of the CBI in its affidavits in the courts are portraying Mr. Avinash Reddy as an accused, which is unfortunate,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US