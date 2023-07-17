HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Aurobindo Pharma provides breath analysers and torch lights to police department in Srikakulam district

July 17, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Aurobindo Pharma Limited executives handing over breath analysers and torch lights to SP G.R. Radhika in Srikakulam on Monday.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited executives handing over breath analysers and torch lights to SP G.R. Radhika in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika on Tuesday urged industries to come forward to allocate funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the welfare of the Police Department which needed many new gadgets to serve the public in a better way. Aurobindo Pharma Limited in association with Shreya Life Sciences and Axis clinicals provided ₹6 lakh worth breath analysers and 20 high voltage rechargeable LED torch lights to Ranasthalam police station.

Speaking on the occasion at Srikakulam, Ms. Radhika said that breath analysers were needed to check the alcohol consumption level among the drivers on the national highway and other routes. She said that the high voltage lights would be useful during patrolling in remote areas of mandal. She lauded Aurobindo Pharma Limited’s CSR wing Aurobindo Foundation in taking up service activities in the district.

