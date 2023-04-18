Andhra Pradesh: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation gives ₹9 lakh to bereaved families of three fishermen

April 18, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, CSR wing of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, on Tuesday distributed ₹3 lakh each to the bereaved families of three fishermen who died while venturing into the sea near Chintapalli of Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district. With the directive of the company chairman Nityananda Reddy, the executives of the company handed over the cheques worth of ₹9 lakh to those families. The company officials said that the company would always extend its helping hand to people living in the vicinity of the company located at Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district.