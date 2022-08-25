Andhra Pradesh: Aurobindo Pharma conducts skill training for youth in Srikakulam
A four-month session was conducted by the firm and Ambedkar University
Aurobindo Pharma Limited senior vice-president (corporate-HR) U.N.B. Raju on Thursday said that the company was according a top priority to providing jobs to the local residents after providing them skill-oriented training.
He presented certificates to 25 youth who have successfully completed a four-month training programme jointly organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University and the Aurobindo Pharma.
He said that the training in pharmaceutical quality control and analytical techniques would help the youngsters get jobs.
Senior vice-president (quality department) Rama Srinivas said the eligible candidates may contact both the university and the company for admissions into the next training programme.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.