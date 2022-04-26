Andhra Pradesh: Aurobindo group to spend ₹9.6 crore to provide breakfast for 6,000 government school students 

Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust to operate the kitchen to be set up in Kakinada Special Economic Zone

The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation is set to spend ₹9.6 crore on distribution of breakfast for four years for the 6,000 government school students from a dedicated kitchen being set up in the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). The kitchen will be built on a two-acre campus in the heart of the KSEZ at Perumallapuram village in Thondangi mandal in Kakinada district.

In an official release issued on Tuesday, the Foundation has claimed that it would serve free breakfast to the students of the 40 government schools in 38 villages in Thondangi and U.Kothapalli mandals in the Kakinada district. It is learnt that the State government provides lunch in the government schools under the Mid-Day-Meal scheme. Recently, the Aurobindo group had taken over the KSEZ from the GMR group and expediting various projects, including maritime trade projects.

On April 24, Foundation Director K.K. Nityananda Reddy and Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust (HKMCT) representative Kounteya Dasa signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Hyderabad on the proposed project. The HKMCT will operate the kitchen and held responsible for the uninterrupted supply of the food till the end of the project. The Aurobindo group has taken the initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.