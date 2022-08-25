Andhra Pradesh: Attempt-to-murder case against former TDP MLC, eight others

The police also book cases against 11 other TDP cadre under SC/ST Act

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
August 25, 2022 19:16 IST

The Ramakuppam police on Thursday filed criminal cases against former TDP MLC G. Srinivasulu and eight other party cadre under various IPC sections dealing with attempt to murder.

The police action followed a complaint by a YSRCP activist regarding a clash between the TDP and YSRCP groups at Kollupalle village of Ramakuppam mandal on Wednesday evening.

The police said, the accused were also facing charges under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, and 424 of the IPC.

Similarly, the police booked 11 other TDP cadres in Ramakuppam mandal under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police are verifying the CC camera footages at various junctions in Shantipuram, Ramakuppam, and Kuppam mandals to identify the persons and groups behind damaging of the publicity material of both the ruling and opposition parties.

A police officer said more arrests would be made in the future.

Meanwhile, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu held a marathon discussion with the party cadres from the booth, village, and mandal levels at the newly constructed party office in Kuppam. The parleys that began in the afternoon continued till late in the evening.

Given the volatile situation in the Kuppam region, police pickets were arranged in sensitive areas.

Mr. Naidu will conclude his third-day visit on Friday after addressing roadshows in Gudupalle mandal before leaving for Bengaluru airport.

