Andhra Pradesh: Attacks by blade batches creating terror in and around Rajamahendravaram, alleges JSP leader Kandula Durgesh

April 22, 2023 - Rajamahendravaram

Jana Sena Party East Godavari District president Kandula Durgesh on Saturday alleged that blade batches were creating terror in Rajamahendravaram city and rural areas in the East Godavari district.

Addressing the gathering during the ‘Shankaravam’ campaign here on Saturday, Mr. Durgesh said that the people were frightened due to the attacks by the blade batches. “We have met a few victims of the blade batches, including a family that lost a youth who was killed by the blade batch in Dowleswaram. The crime by the blade batches becomes a menace. The peaceful life should be brought back to the Rajamahendravaram city and rural areas,” said Mr. Durgesh.

The Jana Sena Party leader has also alleged that the trade and consumption of ganja are a few factors that led to the growth of the blade batches. Mr. Durgesh has demanded that the police come out with an action plan to prevent the crime by the blade batches and ganja trade.