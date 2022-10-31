Andhra Pradesh: Atal Incubation Centre-mentored startup launches online portal

‘The website will act as an enabling agent for those needing varied software services’

The Hindu Bureau ANANTAPUR
October 31, 2022 03:09 IST

The team members of Softexer, a startup mentored at Atal Incubation Centre of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, launching an online portal in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

A startup company, Softexer, mentored by Atal Incubation Centre at Sri Krishnadevaraya University(SKU), on Sunday launched a website called ‘Software Marketplace’.

The online platform, floated by Ankireddy Naga Prathapa Reddy and his friends, will act as an enabling agent for those needing varied software services.  Mr. Prathapa Reddy said that the platform has everything, from web design and software development to customer service and accounting.

Other services include: Web Development, Android, IOS, Cloud, UI/UX, Circuit/Schematic Design, PCB Layout, Firmware, Industrial design, Fabrication, Assembly, Internet Marketing, SEO including content writing, Amazon Web services, Content Writing, Data Entry, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, PCB Layout, ATE, Probe Card Design, etc., Mr. Prathapa Reddy said.

While the team behind the platform has a pool of qualified coders and software engineers who can execute projects at reasonable costs, Mr. Prathapa Reddy said freelancers are also invited to join them.

He said those interested can register on the website with a profile about their expertise and the projects that they have executed in the past so that companies or individuals could approach them through Softexer for project commissioning.

