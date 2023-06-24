HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Atal Community Innovation Centres will be a boon for differently-abled persons, says NITI Aayog programme coordinator Suhail Shaik

June 24, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
NITI Aayog Atal Innovation Mission programme coordinator Suhail Shaikh speaking in Sri Gurudeva Trust in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

NITI Aayog Atal Innovation Mission programme coordinator Suhail Shaikh speaking in Sri Gurudeva Trust in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

NITI Aayog programme coordinator of Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs) Suhail Shaik on Saturday said that ACICs would be a boon for differently-abled persons who were good at technology and keen to establish their startups to make themselves self-reliant while providing livelihood to many people.

He visited Gurudeva Charitable Trust at Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district as the Trust in association with Zalstech Pivate Limited was planning to set up incubation centre to implement skill-oriented programmes for differently-abled persons and unemployed youth.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Suhail said that the scheme was aimed at establishing innovation centres and encourage entrepreneurs in unserved regions.

The Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu said that the physically challenged persons wanted self-reliant schemes instead of welfare programmes. He said ACICs would be a boon for unemployed youth also as they would get jobs quickly in Kothavalasa industrial zone.

