ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: At 69, he appeared for NEET to pursue his passion for medicine

May 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Relaxation in the upper age limit proves to be a boon for D.K.A.S. Prasad of Visakhapatnam, who retired as DGM from NTPC-Simhadri

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

An officer checking the credentials of D.K.A.S. Prasad at a NEET centre in Visakhapatnam on May 7.

An elderly man made heads turn when he walked into the examination hall to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 7 along with youngsters who were of the age of his grandchildren at an examination centre in the city.

The security personnel were baffled when 69-year-old D.K.A.S. Prasad told them that he had come to take the examination.

Stint in VPT

Mr. Prasad, who hailed from the city, had a passion to pursue medicine after completing his PUC (Pre University Course) with botany and zoology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When he failed to get admission in a government medical college in his first attempt, he had done diploma courses in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. He initially joined the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT), where he worked for a decade.

Degree from AUCE

During his stint in the VPT, he had obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Andhra University College of Engineering. He was also selected for the post of Assistant Engineer in NTPC-Vindhyachal in Madhya Pradesh.

During his tenure at Vindhyachal, Mr. Prasad had obtained M.Tech (Energy Management) degree and was later transferred on promotion to NTPC-Simhadri in Visakhapatnam in 2008. He retired as DGM from NTPC-Simhadri in 2013.

Course in homeopathy

“Vindhyachal was an isolated place with hardly any medical facilities in those days. There used to be a satellite hospital to meet emergency medical needs and to treat OP cases of NTPC employees. During my stint in VPT, I had done a certificate course in homeopathy from the World Teacher Trust (WTT) in Visakhapatnam, which helped me in treating my colleagues and family members in emergencies. I used to read books on medicine to know more. I had successfully cured my daughter of measles and treated a few of my colleagues for some halth issues. However, I knew my limitations that I cannot practice medicine without a registration number,” Mr. Prasad told The Hindu.

The removal of the upper age limit for appearing for NEET-2023 has come as a boon to Mr. Prasad.

“I am no match for the young students. But, I had also studied botany and zoology during my PUC. Further, I am confident that my interest in the subject and reading of medical books during my spare time will work out to my advantage and enable me to secure a good rank in the examination,” he said.

Irrespective of his securing admission, Mr. Prasad’s steadfast determination is sure to inspire the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US