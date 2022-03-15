Andhra Pradesh: Asst. Treasury Officer, accountant in ACB net
Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reportedly trapped Assistant Treasury Officer D. Krishnam Raju and Senior Accountant V. Sai Srinivasa Rao, of the Sub-Treasury Office (STO), Eluru, while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a retired officer for processing post-retirement benefits.
Following a complaint lodged by Md. Rehaman Sheriff, retired Section Superintendent, District Police Office, Eluru, that the accused demanded a bribe, a team led by DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad laid a trap at the STO and caught the officials red-handed while they were receiving the bribe, on Tuesday.
The accused would be produced before an ACB Special Court at Rajamahendravaram. An investigation is on.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.