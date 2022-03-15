Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Asst. Treasury Officer, accountant in ACB net

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reportedly trapped Assistant Treasury Officer D. Krishnam Raju and Senior Accountant V. Sai Srinivasa Rao, of the Sub-Treasury Office (STO), Eluru, while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a retired officer for processing post-retirement benefits.

Following a complaint lodged by Md. Rehaman Sheriff, retired Section Superintendent, District Police Office, Eluru, that the accused demanded a bribe, a team led by DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad laid a trap at the STO and caught the officials red-handed while they were receiving the bribe, on Tuesday.

The accused would be produced before an ACB Special Court at Rajamahendravaram. An investigation is on.


