Andhra Pradesh Assembly witnesses war of words on pending irrigation projects in North Andhra and merger of schools

March 15, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ruling and opposition party MLAs indulged in a wordy duel during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly over the alleged closure of a large number of government schools in the name of merger, and the tardy progress in the implementation of irrigation projects in Uttarandhra.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said in a written reply to a question asked by TDP legislator K. Atchannaidu on the status of irrigation projects in the North Andhra districts, that a sum of approximately ₹544 crore had been spent on nine projects since 2019, which was disputed by Mr. Atchannaidu.

He alleged that there had been little progress in those projects, but the Minister was making a false claim that 90% of the construction of Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao Vamsadhara Project Phase-II Stage-II and 70% of the inter-linking of Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers were completed.

‘Misleading statement’

Mr. Atchannaidu also said that the Minister made a misleading statement on the financial and physical progress achieved in the Sardar Gouthu Latchanna Thotapalli barrage, the Gajapathinagaram branch canal, the Mahendratanaya offshore reservoir, the Tarakarama Thirtha Sagaram reservoir, the Gorle Sriramulu Naidu Madduvalasa reservoir (Stage-II), the Vasireddy Krishna Murthy Naidu Jhanjhavati reservoir, and the lift scheme on the right main canal of the Gotta barrage.

Giving a retort to Mr. Atchannaidu, Mr. Rambabu said the TDP government had destroyed the irrigation projects and there was large - scale corruption. He insisted that only Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who, as son of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who took the projects forward as part of Jalayagnam, had the right to speak about them.

‘Unscientific approach’

The allegation by the TDP MLAs that the unscientific merger of government schools resulted in the closure of thousands of them, and the consequent shifting of children to private schools, and a firm denial of it by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana sparked a heated debate.

The Minister claimed that not even a single school had been closed, and challenged TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy to name a school in his constituency that was shut down, drawing loud protests by the opposition party and challenges from both sides.

When Mr. Satyanarayana said the merger of schools was in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP), TDP’s Nimmala Rama Naidu pointed out that it was not being implemented in the BJP-ruled States.