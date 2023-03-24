Andhra Pradesh Assembly urges Centre to extend SC status to SCs who converted to Christianity

March 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on Friday, urging the Government of India to make amendments to the Constitution to extend SC status to members of the Scheduled Castes who converted to Christianity.

The House passed the resolution unanimously on the concluding day of the Budget session.

Moving the resolution, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna observed that a mere conversion of religion would not bring about any drastic change in their social, economic, and political conditions and living standards.

“The Scheduled Castes who converted to Christianity continue to face issues such as untouchability. Hence, there is a legitimate basis for including them in the list of Scheduled Castes so as to allow them to enjoy the benefits available to SCs that are enumerated in the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order,” the Minister said.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had been extending certain non-statutory concessions available for SC-Hindus to the SCs who converted to Christianity since 1977.

Reacting to it, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his father and then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had passed a similar resolution in the unified State.

He said, “The socio-economic conditions of SC-Hindus and the SCs who converted to Christianity are one and the same, as they live on the outskirts of villages, follow the same traditions and costumes and suffer humiliation. Moreover, the religion one practices is an individual’s choice and it should not have any bearing on determination of the caste.”