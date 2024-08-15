ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker lays stress on upholding values

Published - August 15, 2024 07:33 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Ayyanna Patrudu calls for meaningful and constructive debates in the Legislature to enhance the dignity and prestige of the institution

The Hindu Bureau

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu saluting after hoisting the national flag on the Assembly premises on Thursday.

Meaningful and constructive debates, as opposed to baseless arguments, in the Legislature would enhance the dignity and prestige of the institution, observed Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

Speaking after hoisting the Tricolour on the Assembly premises on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on August 15 (Thursday), Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said, “We achieved independence following the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. We should uphold the values they stood for.”

Secretary General to the State Legislature Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara was among others who participated.

Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju hoisted the flag at the Council.

Speaking after hoisting the Tricolour at the Secretariat, Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, B. Rajsekhar, said the government was planning to release the Vision-2047 document on the lines of the Central government’s Viksit Bharat-2047, and urged people to participate in its preparation. He hoped that the document would help the State emerge as one of the developed destinations in the country by 2047.

