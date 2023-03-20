Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker issues ruling on automatic suspension of members

March 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Describing the clash between the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 20 (Monday) as ‘a blot on Parliamentary democracy’, Speaker Thammineni Seetharam said that the legislators climbing up to his podium and causing disorder in the well of the House would be deemed to be ‘automatically suspended’ hereafter, in tune with an extant rule issued by him in March, 2022 and No.374-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

Such unpleasant incidents should not be allowed to repeat, he said.

Issuing the ruling afresh after the TDP MLAs were expelled from the House for the day, Mr. Seetharam said their behaviour had been deplorable right from day one of the Budget Session of the Assembly. It was unfortunate that the opposition party tried to politicise the welcome accorded to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer to the joint session of the Legislature.

Mr. Seetharam pointed out that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his Chief Ministerial tenure, issued a similar ruling as above in March 2016, but the TDP MLAs were forgetful about it.

Accusing the TDP legislators of coming to the House with a premeditated plan to disturb the proceedings, the Speaker said that the TDP MLAs had time and again tried to dictate the way he (the Speaker) should run the Legislative business, which was not acceptable. “No member can hold the House to ransom,” he said.

“I have the power to suspend a member for consecutive terms or for an entire session but have restrained myself as such a move will not be a solution to the problem. It is for the people to decide who deserves to be in the House,” he said, while appealing to Mr. Naidu (who was not present in the House) and his team to mend their ways or face stern action.

Ministers K. Narayana, Ambati Rambabu, Seediri Appalaraju, Pinipe Viswaroop, V. Rajini and A. Suresh and others alleged that Mr. Naidu had provoked his MLAs to derail the proceedings of the House. Mr. Naidu always put Mr. Veeranjaneya Swamy (an ‘SC MLA’) in the forefront of such misconduct as part of his caste politics, and it was Mr. Veeranjaneya Swamy and his party colleagues who tried to assault the ‘BC Speaker’, they said.

Mr. Sudhakar Babu said that he intended to protect the Speaker from an imminent attack but was himself injured as the TDP MLAs behaved like ‘ruffians’. When Mr. Suresh said a complaint should be lodged with the Privileges Committee, Mr. Seetharam asked him to give it in writing.