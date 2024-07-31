Andhra Pradesh Assembly prorogued, allowing Govt to bring an ordinance on Vote on Account Budget

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer published Gazette on July 30 (Tuesday) proroguing the first session of NDA government-led Legislative Assembly and Council. The prorogation of the Assembly allows the State government to bring an Ordinance on the Vote on Budget. Though the Assembly was conducted till recently, the State government did not bring the budget, in view of promulgating an Ordinance.

The Governor Abdul Nazeer, under sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, prorogued the First Session of the Sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, with effect from July 29, 2024, which commenced on June 21, 2024.

