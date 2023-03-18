Andhra Pradesh Assembly proceedings | House suspends TDP leaders for a day

March 18, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly, during the Question Hour on March 18, witnessed a chaotic situation amidst protest from the Opposition TDP against the State Government demanding to reveal outcomes of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to New Delhi. The TDP MLAs rushed to the podium, surrounded the Chair and raised slogans against the government.

The TDP MLAs tore papers, and threw it on Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam repeatedly. The Opposition party leaders continued with their agitation for more than 45 minutes. Following that, the Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a suspension motion against MLAs Kinjarapu Atchanniadu, Adireddy Bhavani, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, P. Gana Babu, Gadde Rammohan Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna, Manthena Satyana Raju, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and others. The House suspended all the 11 TDP members, who participated in the agitation, for the day.

The TDP leaders raised slogans against the government and Mr. Reddy asking “whether the CM visited Delhi for personal gains or for State interests”. As soon as the House commenced for the day around 9 a.m., the TDP leaders moved an adjournment motion demanding the State Government to reveal the purpose of the CM’s visit to New Delhi, when the Assembly session was in progress.

Mr. Rajendranath observed that, “It is the biggest joke ever in any Assembly in the country. The Chief Minister meets the Prime Minister as part of the governance. Now, the TDP moved an adjournment motion on it and doing all this ruckus in the Assembly and disturbing the business and behaving undemocratically. .”

Mr. Rajendranath, while moving the suspension motion, observed, “The TDP leaders are making it as a custom every day, whenever the House is discussing the issue. They do not participate in the debates, do not listen, and do not have patience. Every time, they come to the podium and then walk through the staircase and surround the Speaker’s Chair, causing inconvenience to the functioning of the Speaker. The TDP is doing all these things only to get suspended and attract media attention. They are not giving any option except moving suspension motion”.

Commenting on the issue the Speaker said, “It is my responsibility to ensure order in the House and hence I have been watching them with patience. But, the TDP leaders are behaving in an irresponsible manner.”

The Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani said that it was not good on the part of the TDP to do so when the House was discussing important issues like the Uddanam kidney problem and other issues.

YSRCP MLAs Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, Karanam Dharmasri and others said that the details of the visit of the Chief Minister was published in all the newspapers and there was nothing secret about it and yet the TDP leaders were making unnecessary comments on it.

The CM visited to pursue the issues pertaining to A.P. Reorganization Act, completion of Polavaram, pending dues from the Centre and others, they informed.