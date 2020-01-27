Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes resolution to abolish Legislative Council

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File  

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a statutory resolution seeking to abolish the State Legislative Council, days after the YSRC government failed to get two crucial bills on its plans to have three capitals cleared by the opposition TDP-dominated Upper House.

All 133 members present in the 175-member House, when the division vote was taken at 6 p.m., voted in favour and the resolution under Article 169 (1) of the Constitution was adopted unanimously.

Speaker Tammineni Seetaram announced that the resolution was adopted by a majority as stipulated under Article 169 (1) related to abolition or creation of Legislative Councils in States.

The Telugu Desam Party boycotted the day’s proceedings, protesting the government’s decision to abolish the council.

