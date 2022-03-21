Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes Bills related to religious institutions, IMFL and private universities
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2022, A.P. Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the A.P. Private Universities Establishment and Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill was for appointment of special invitees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board and the Tirumala temple for administrative convenience.
Presenting the Andhra Pradesh Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (Amendment) Bill, Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K. Narayanaswamy said it was a step towards prohibiting alcohol in phases. He accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of spreading false propaganda against the government.
Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities Establishment and Regulation (Amendment) Bill was intended to provide 50% seats in medical colleges and 35% seats in engineering colleges in greenfield and brownfield universities to the students from poor financial background.
