Andhra Pradesh Assembly moves Privilege Motion against Payyavula Keshav and Eenadu daily

March 15, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly moved a Privilege Motion against TDP legislator Payyavula Keshav and Eenadu Telugu daily on Wednesday.

Mr. Keshav was accused of making a statement alleging “protocol violation and downgrading the integrity of the Governor’s institution,” basing on which the newspaper had published a report.

The House pointed out that the issue needed to be fixed in a proper manner in order to restore the integrity of the Governor’s institution and the government.

While announcing that the House moved the Privilege Motion, Speaker Thammineni Seetharam said that the statement of Mr. Keshav and the report published by the daily were wrong, and that he was eyewitness to the entire programme on Tuesday when the Legislature session began.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, myself as Speaker of the House, Chairman of the Legislative Council K. Moshenu Raju and others had received the Governor as per the protocol. After his arrival, the Governor received the Guard of Honour, and then moved to the Speaker’s chamber before coming to the House. There was no truth in the criticism that the Governor had been forced to wait for the arrival of the Chief Minister,” Mr. Seetharam said.

Before moving the motion, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath screened a video in the Assembly, which showed that the Chief Minister and others welcomed the Governor as per protocol.

Mr. Rajendranath said the Governor sought to spend some time in the green room, where he used the restroom and had a glass of hot water before coming to the House. There was no violation of protocol in the entire episode, the Minister said, and also accused Mr. Keshav of levelling baseless allegations on the Disha Bill.

Reacting to the debate, Mr. Keshav said the Governor was supposed to walk through and come to the House as per protocol and there was no mention about sitting in the Speaker’s room. He said that the Speaker did not inform the House about the change in the schedule of the Governor. At the same time, Mr. Keshav said he would abide by the rules.

Mr. Seetharam and Mr. Rajendranath said there was no need to inform the TDP leaders about the protocols and the government implemented them as part of its duty.

Mr. Rajendranath demanded that there be a stringent punishment to prevent such criticism in the future, and for that the House decided to move the Privilege Motion on both Mr. Keshav, and Eenadu newspaper and its chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao.

‘Summon Ramoji Rao’

The Ministers, including Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna, Botcha Satyanarayana, and Jogi Ramesh, YSRCP MLA Kannababu and others also demanded that they move the Privilege Motion and conduct a detailed inquiry before taking proper action.

All of them unanimously demanded that Mr. Ramoji Rao be summoned to the Assembly for the inquiry.

Mr. Satyanarayana said, “If Mr. Keshav did not speak of it, then we will make Eenadu responsible for this. Otherwise, Mr. Keshav has to take the responsibility.”

After passing the resolution, the Speaker said the terms of the reference for the Privilege Committee would be finalised later, and suggested Mr. Keshav to appear before the committee and prove his innocence.

Mr. Rajendranath said that the news report was nothing by dishonouring the Governor, the Speaker of the Assembly, the Chairman of the Council, the Chief Minister and the entire government and all the constitutional institutions.

The discussion went on for more than an hour, before the House took up the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.