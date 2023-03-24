ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Assembly adopts Bill reducing term of women’s commission chairperson and members to two years

March 24, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government has amended the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Act, 1998, with a view to providing an opportunity to more number of women, says Minister Usha Shricharan

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has adopted a Bill to amend the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Act, 1998, with a view to reducing the term of the nominated posts of the chairperson and members of the A.P. Women’s Commission.

Moving the Bill on Friday, Minister for Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens K.V. Usha Shricharan said there certain NGOs working for the welfare of women had pointed out that the term of the nominated posts of the chairmen and members of institutions such as the Scheduled Castes Commission, Scheduled Tribes Commission, Minorities Welfare Commission, and Backward Classes Commission was only two years.

The tenure of the chairperson and members of the A.P. Women’s Commission was, however, five years, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is, therefore, requested that to provide opportunity to more number of women, the term of the nominated posts in the A.P. Women’s Commission be reduced to two years,” she said.

Accordingly, the government decided to amend the A.P. Women’s Commission Act, 1998, to reduce the term of the office of the chairperson and members of A.P. Women’s Commission to two years, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US