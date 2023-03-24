HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Assembly adopts Bill reducing term of women’s commission chairperson and members to two years

The government has amended the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Act, 1998, with a view to providing an opportunity to more number of women, says Minister Usha Shricharan

March 24, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has adopted a Bill to amend the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Act, 1998, with a view to reducing the term of the nominated posts of the chairperson and members of the A.P. Women’s Commission.

Moving the Bill on Friday, Minister for Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens K.V. Usha Shricharan said there certain NGOs working for the welfare of women had pointed out that the term of the nominated posts of the chairmen and members of institutions such as the Scheduled Castes Commission, Scheduled Tribes Commission, Minorities Welfare Commission, and Backward Classes Commission was only two years.

The tenure of the chairperson and members of the A.P. Women’s Commission was, however, five years, she said.

“It is, therefore, requested that to provide opportunity to more number of women, the term of the nominated posts in the A.P. Women’s Commission be reduced to two years,” she said.

Accordingly, the government decided to amend the A.P. Women’s Commission Act, 1998, to reduce the term of the office of the chairperson and members of A.P. Women’s Commission to two years, she added.

