Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die

The first session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was conducted for six days, with a duration of 27 hours and 28 minutes, announced Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu while adjourning the House sine die on Friday.

He said 36 starred questions were answered by the Ministers, while one short duration question was discussed. In addition to that, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave three statements. The government introduced two Bills, which were passed, and the members participated in 68 discussions.

As on day, the strength of the House is as follows: TDP - 135, JSP - 21, YSRCP - 11, and BJP - 8, taking the total of 175.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.