Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die

Published - July 27, 2024 08:14 am IST - AMARAVATI

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was conducted for six days; Ministers answered 36 starred questions

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu addresses the AP Assembly on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The first session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was conducted for six days, with a duration of 27 hours and 28 minutes, announced Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu while adjourning the House sine die on Friday.

He said 36 starred questions were answered by the Ministers, while one short duration question was discussed. In addition to that, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave three statements. The government introduced two Bills, which were passed, and the members participated in 68 discussions.

As on day, the strength of the House is as follows: TDP - 135, JSP - 21, YSRCP - 11, and BJP - 8, taking the total of 175.

