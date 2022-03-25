Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam adjourned the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sine die after passing the Appropriation Bill-2022 and the Appropriation (No. 2) Bill- 2022 by voice vote here on Friday.

The House sat for 12 days from March 8 to 25 and passed 11 Bills. During the period, 96 questions were answered orally. Thirty star questions and three unstar questions too were answered.

The Speaker announced that the Assembly worked for 61 hours and 45 minutes, during which period one report was submitted and five short discussions were held.

As far as the party positions are concerned, YSRCP has 150 members, TDP 23, and Jana Sena Party one. One seat fell vacant.