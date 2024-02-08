A.P. Budget Session concludes after passing of Appropriation Bill, annual financial statement

February 08, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, after passing the Appropriation Bill 2024-25 and Annual Financial Statement (Budget) (Vote on Account) Bill, 2024-25 on Thursday. With this, the the four-day Assembly Budget Session came to an end.

Before introducing these bills for approval, Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy replied to questions raised by the members in the Assembly. Reacting to the criticism of the budget by TDP leaders, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy questioned how they could term it as useless when the majority of allocations are in favour of people and their welfare. The Minister maintained that in the budget, the State government allocated funds for various welfare schemes.

He said that the opposition leaders were misleading the people on the State debts, stating that the government only borrowed as per the limits prescribed under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) and other permits. Reacting to an allegation of hiding information related to loans taken through corporations, the Minister said that the TDP did not place the reports of many corporations in the House. He added that the YSRCP government only presented the loan details of corporations in the Assembly.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the TDP government failed in implementing the election manifesto between 2014-19, including waiver of loans taken by farmers and Self-Help Group members. The Minister alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu failed to give zero-interest loans as promised to farmers. Mr. Naidu had also said that he would allocate ₹5,000 crore to the Kapu community, but released a mere ₹1,500 crore instead, the Minister said.

The Minister criticised the previous TDP government stating that it started giving unemployment allowance, R₹10,000 for SHG members and other welfare schemes only before the 2019 general elections and reiterated that the YSRCP government spent the majority of the budget on welfare and all the money was deposited in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer from 2019 till date.

The Finance Minister stressed that the debts accrued by the YSRCP government were lower compared to the TDP government. YSRCP members welcomed the budget and expressed their approval at the allocations.

