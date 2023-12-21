Andhra Pradesh| ASHA workers plan ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ demanding minimum wage

December 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A State-level conference of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers came down heavily on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for turning a deaf ear to their demands. The conference chalked out a series of protests, including ‘Chalo Vijayawda’, to mount pressure on the State government.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, AITUC State general secretary Gujjala Obulesu said workers of various State government departments were protesting to resolve their issues, and fruitful results were possible only with united struggles, he said.

Around 55,400 ASHA workers toil day and night, updating data on 36 different apps. Despite the fact that the prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing and breaking the backs of the ASHA workers, the government was not ready to pay them minimum wages, he pointed out and demanded a minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya State president P. Durga Bhavani, Telugu Mahila NTR District president Chennupati Usha Rani, AP Anganwadi Workers Union State general secretary Lalithamma, Asha Workers Union State general secretary L. Santhi and others spoke.

The ASHA workers resolved to stage Statewide protests on January 1, and on the following day, marked as ASHA Day, they plan to submit memoranda at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs). District-level meetings would be organised till January 30, and a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ thereafter, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.