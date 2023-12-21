GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh| ASHA workers plan 'Chalo Vijayawada' demanding minimum wage

Workers resolve to stage Statewide protests on January 1

December 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

A State-level conference of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers came down heavily on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for turning a deaf ear to their demands. The conference chalked out a series of protests, including ‘Chalo Vijayawda’, to mount pressure on the State government.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, AITUC State general secretary Gujjala Obulesu said workers of various State government departments were protesting to resolve their issues, and fruitful results were possible only with united struggles, he said.

Around 55,400 ASHA workers toil day and night, updating data on 36 different apps. Despite the fact that the prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing and breaking the backs of the ASHA workers, the government was not ready to pay them minimum wages, he pointed out and demanded a minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month for them. 

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya State president P. Durga Bhavani, Telugu Mahila NTR District president Chennupati Usha Rani, AP Anganwadi Workers Union State general secretary Lalithamma, Asha Workers Union State general secretary L. Santhi and others spoke.

The ASHA workers resolved to stage Statewide protests on January 1, and on the following day, marked as ASHA Day, they plan to submit memoranda at all Primary Health Centres (PHCs). District-level meetings would be organised till January 30, and a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ thereafter, they said.

