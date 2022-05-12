Andhra Pradesh: Asani weakens into well marked low pressure

Prakasam district receives extremely heavy rainfall

Garbage and plastic washed ashore, which was flown in the sea through a drain at Lawsons Bay beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The remnant of severe cyclonic storm Asani further weakened into a depression and well-marked low-pressure area subsequently on Thursday.

The system remained stationary over the Andhra Pradesh coast near Machilipatnam during the past several hours and is likely to weaken into a low-pressure area by Thursday night, according to the India Meteorological Department. The system will not move north towards Narsapuram, Yanam and Tuni as predicted by the IMD on Wednesday.

Several mandals in Prakasam district received extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. According to AP State Development Planning Society and IMD reports, Ulavapadu mandal recorded cumulative rainfall of 362.2 mm between 8.30 a.m. on May 11 and 8.30 a.m. on May 12.

During the same period, Kandukuru received 280 mm. Several other areas in Prakasam district, and Atmakur and Bogole mandals of Nellore received more than 200 mm rainfall and Ongole received 119 mm rainfall, according to the IMD.

Rainfall in Krishna and West Godavari districts, where the system lay centred during the past several hours, was less than 10 mm. According to IMD, only 5 mm of rainfall occurred in Machilipatnam and 9 mm of rainfall occurred in Narsapuram.

Later in the day, several mandals in Anantapur, Nellore, Kurnool, East Godavari, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Guntur received more than 10 mm rainfall each.

On May 13, light to moderate rainfall is likely in most places in the coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema districts.

Temperature dips

The maximum temperature recorded in Kadapa was 26 degrees Celsius with a -15 degrees departure from normal. It was one of the lowest maximum temperatures recorded in Kadapa in summer. At several other stations, including Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati and Kavali, the maximum temperatures departed by at least -10 degrees from normal on Thursday.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority reports, temperatures might slightly rise in many places on Friday.