Andhra Pradesh arranges special flight to evacuate affected students from strife-hit Manipur

May 07, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has identified 150 students until now, who are studying in educational institutions such as NIT, IIIT and Central Agriculture University in Manipur

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

People of violence-hit areas of Manipur at a relief camp. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Government is making efforts to safely bring back more than 150 students held up in Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, due to violence clashes over the Meitei community’s demand for reservation. 

Those efforts are bearing fruit as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has agreed to evacuate the students by arranging a special flight to Hyderabad or Vijayawada, following a request made by the former chief secretary and AP Bhavan resident commissioner Aditya Nath Das to extend all possible assistance for the safe return of the youth. 

In a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Mr. Das said over 150 students were stranded in the capital of Manipur because of the riots. They are studying at the National Institute of Technology, the Indian Institute of Information Technology and the Central Agriculture University. The present conditions there (in Imphal) are causing distress to the students and their families, he stated.

The former chief secretary also wrote to Rajesh Kumar Singh, the chief secretary of Manipur, seeking to facilitate the safe return of students. 

Meanwhile, things are looking up for the hapless students as the Collector of Imphal West district announced a relaxation of curfew from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on May 8. to enable the people to procure essential commodities. 

