Andhra Pradesh: Arrangements in place for MLC elections in Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram and Srikakulam districts

March 12, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM/SRIKAKULAM

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the district administrations in Vizinaagaram, Parvatipuram and Srikakulam districts for peaceful conduct of the graduate MLC and local body MLC elections, to be held on Monday.

As many as 72 polling centers have been set up in Vizinagaram district to ensure a hassle-free polling by 58,502 graduates. Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari said that the election process would be organised between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in these polling stations. An exclusive control room (No.8333813468) has been set up to monitor the election process and take the grievances if any from the people and representatives of political parties, she added.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of police M. Deepika said that around 1,500 police personnel had been deployed for smooth conduct of the polling. Parvatipuram Collector Nishant Kumar said a holiday was declared on Monday to enable the employees, teachers and others to cast their votes in the 16 designated polling centers.

He said that the distribution of poll material was completed and electoral staff deployed at polling stations. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said arrangements had been made for graduate MLC and local body MLC election in the district. He said the district administration had taken special care as local body MLC election was also taking place along with graduate MLC elections in the district.