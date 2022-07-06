Andhra Pradesh: Arrangements in full swing for YSRCP plenary from July 8

More than five lakh people expected to attend the conclave being held after a gap of five years

Arrangements are in full swing for the two-day plenary of the YSRCP from July 8. Enthusiasm is palpable among the cadres as the ruling party is holding the conclave after five years, with the last being held in September 2017.

A massive stage with facilities for accommodating more than 300 leaders is getting ready. The organisers have arranged a rain-proof German hangar with facilities for three suites for the VIPs.

An air-conditioned media gallery is also being erected and massive arrangements are being done to provide food to five lakh people.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a high-level meeting with the senior leaders.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive at 11 a.m. and give his opening address. He is expected to stay through the sessions and leave on July 9 after addressing the party cadres.

More than five lakh people, who include workers at the grassroot, booth-level committee members, MLAs, MLCs, and chairpersons of various corporations, are expected to attend the plenary.

The party is gearing up to introduce nine resolutions on subjects such as education, health, good governance, and decentralised administration.

Interestingly, a resolution on the role of media is also included, and five leaders are expected to speak on each subject.

The party has constituted committees headed by senior leaders.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy will head the Invitation Committee. Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana will head the Organising Committee. Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy will be in-charge of Elected Representatives’ Coordination Committee.