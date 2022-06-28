Andhra Pradesh: Arrangements for Prime Minister’s visit to Bhimavaram reviewed

Governor, CM to take part in 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitharamaraju

Governor, CM to take part in 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitharamaraju

The Special Protection Group (SPG), along with the police and revenue officials, on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to West Godavari district on July 4.

SPG Additional Inspector General of Police Himanshu Gupta, Director (cultural) Atul Mishra, Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police G. Pala Raju, West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi and others visited the helipad and the venue for the meeting.

Mr. Gupta asked the officers to ensure fool-proof security, traffic and other arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. The officials should make alternative arrangements for road journey from Vijayawada to Bhimavaram, in case there is bad weather, he said.

Mr. Pala Raju took stock of the arrangements being made at Chinna Amiram on the outskirts of Bhimavaram, the venue for public meeting.

The Collector said that parking lots, cultural events and other arrangements were being made for the VIPs.

Ms. Prasanthi said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and many Ministers were scheduled to attend the celebrations of 125 th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharamaraju.

IG (Security) Sasidhar Reddy, Eluru District Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma, Kakinada SP M. Ravindranath Babu, Krishna SP P. Jashua, Konaseema SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy, West Godavari Joint Collector J.V. Murali, Narsapuram Sub-Collector C. Vishnu Charan and other officials were among those who reviewed the security arrangements.