Andhra Pradesh: Arrangements for Dasara begin at Srisailam temple

Arrangements for the conduct of Dasara Mahotsavams from September 26 to October 5 have begun at the Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam at Srisailam in Nandyal district.

Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna and priests held a review meet on Thursday to assess the preparedness.

As lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive at the hill-top shrine during the Devi Navaratri, the officials discussed strategies to ensure a smooth darshan for the devotees. They discussed forming queue lines, serving of food, water supply at several locations, electrification of ghat road, arranging cloakrooms, chappal stands, toilets and temporary dressing rooms.

The festivities will begin with Ustava Sankalpam and Ganapati puja at Yagasala and conclude with Chandiyagam, Purnahuti and Shemipuja.

In addition to parking lots, lights will be arranged at bathing ghats and showers at Pathalaganga.

The presiding deity will be decorated in a different way every day during the nine-day festival, and taken out on a different type of palaquine as part of Vahanaseva.