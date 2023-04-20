Andhra Pradesh: Around 30 bid for EoI floated by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant; Telangana government backs out

April 20, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Around 30 bids were filed as the extended last date for Expression of Interest (EoI) floated by the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), came to an end on Thursday evening.

The Telangana government, which initially evinced interest to participate in the bidding through the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), backed out, trade union sources said.

The RINL had called for EoI to fund its working capital / raw material requirements against supply of steel. Though the last date was originally April 15, it was extended till April 20.

The bidders included a few multinational companies and a company that had to shut down its operations in war-torn Ukraine, sources in the trade union said.

According to reliable sources, the international companies that participated in the bid included Indo Intertrade AG (Switzerland); Indo International Trading FZCO (Dubai); SB International Inc (Dallas); Global Soft Pte Ltd (Singapore); and Vadim Novinnsky Alexanda, the location of which could not be ascertained.

The Indian bidders included Tata International Ltd.; IMR Metallurgical Resources AG; Soorjmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd; JSW Steel Limited; Vinar Overseas Pvt Ltd; TUF Group; Jindal Steel and Power Limited; Agora Partners; Sri Satyam Ispat Pvt Ltd; Europa Imort Export Ltd; HSCODES Pvt Ltd; Venspra Impex; Elegant Metals and Minerals Pvt Ltd; LK Sri Enterprises LLP; Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd; Avon Steel Industries Pvt Ltd; and Rootage Import and Export Pvt Ltd.

CITU leader J. Ayodyaram said that 29 companies, including half-a-dozen foreign companies, participated in the bidding. The Telangana government did not participate, he added.

He sought that first priority be given to public sector companies and next to foreign companies. He said the unions were against local companies as they would try to use the brand image of Vizag Steel to further their own business interests at the cost of VSP.

Mr. Ayodyaram said that if the Blast Furnace-3, which was closed for over a year, was restarted, the VSP could achieve a turnover of ₹35,000 crore within a year.

Neerukonda Ramchandra Rao of INTUC said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s move appears to be political, and, moreover, the coal produced by SCCL, which was primarily boiler coal, was costly than the coal used by the VSP.

INTUC leader Mantri Rajsekhar said the unions were against the bids filed by JSW and JSPL. “We have already told the management to ignore their bids,” he said.