Andhra Pradesh: Army recruitment drive in Nellore evokes good response

Over 2,500 candidates take part in the drive organised at A.C. Subba Reddy Stadium

S. Murali NELLORE
September 16, 2022 22:36 IST

Aspirants taking part in a fitness test as part of the Agniveer recruitment drive in Nellore on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Agniveer recruitment rally, being held under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Chennai, evoked a good response as over 2,500 candidates appeared before the Defence authorities on the second day of the recruitment drive on Friday.

The A.C. Subba Reddy Stadium in Nellore was a beehive of activity from the wee hours as the candidates, in batches of 300, took part in the physical fitness tests, including 1.6 km run, in the presence of army officers led by Guntur Range Army Recruitment Officer Colonel Shahzad Kohili.

Candidates, coming for the drive being held for the first time under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, were accommodated on the Government General Hospital premises by the police department personnel, who did the initial screening.

The aspirants were taken to the stadium on first come first served basis from midnight after scanning the QR code of their admit cards, verifying documents and checking other details.

Those who qualified in the physical fitness tests were sent for medical examination. Shortlisted candidates will have to sit for a written test to be held in Guntur. Those clearing the written test will qualify for entry into the army as Agniveers, according to official sources.

The district and municipal officials provided logistics support for the 12-day rally.

