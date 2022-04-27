Andhra Pradesh: Archaeology museum at Eluru to display 400 artefacts from early historic period

The facility built at ₹5 crore likely to be opened on May 18

The Buddhism section of the archaeology museum in Eluru will display artefacts collected form Vutluru and Pinakadimi, says official. | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

The Archaeology and Museums Department of Andhra Pradesh has built a museum in Eluru, where nearly 400 artefacts dating back to the early historic period (from 6 th Century BC to 4 th Century BC ) to the 19 th Century AD.

The Union Ministry of Culture granted ₹3.75 crore under the ‘Upgradation of Museums Scheme’ for the ₹5-crore project in Eluru town. The museum was built on a 2,000 square-yard campus.

Digital facilities

“The construction works and arrangement pertaining to kiosks, digital display facilities and screening have been completed. The museum is likely to be opened on May 18, marking the International Museums Day,” said Archaeology and Museums Assistant Director (Kakinada) K. Timmaraju.

“Nearly 400 artefacts have been collected from Kurnool, Rudramkota, Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru,” said Mr. Timmaraju.

The artefacts include tools, sculptures, manuscripts, copper inscriptions, bronze coins, weapons and oil paintings from the 18 th and 19 th Century AD. In the Buddhism section, the Ayaka pillars and other remnants collected from Vutluru and Pinakadimi in the Godavari region will be displayed.

“A red-stone mandapa shed found at Kotadibba in Eluru is one of the attractions in the museum. The museum is equipped with digital facilities that will give the visitors a virtual experience,” said Mr. Timmaraju.