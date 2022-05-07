Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC to operate 50 electric buses in Kakinada under Smart City Mission

Existing services accept bulk orders to transport mango, seed, fish and medicines

The APSRTC is likely to grant 70 services to Kakinada district to replace the old vehicles, says official. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is all set to operate its first fleet of 50 electric buses in Kakinada and the connected destinations under the Smart City Mission. Pune and Dehradun have already opted for the electric buses under the Smart City Mission.

“All the 50 electric vehicles will be hired by the APSRTC under the Smart City Mission of the Government of India. Tenders have been invited for the electric bus services. The trial run is yet to be conducted. The idea is to ply electric vehicles in the Kakinada and its connected destinations such as Rajamahendravaram and Annavaram,” Kakinada District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) M. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu on Saturday.

The Kakinada district unit of the APSRTC has a fleet of 274 buses that are operating from three depots —Kakinada, Tuni and Yeleswaram.

“We are now accepting cargo orders to transport agriculture and horticulture produce including mango, cashew and medicines to explore the market potential,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao. The APSRTC also provides the cargo facility to transport fish.

All types of farm produce is being transported in bulk as the APSRTC services are connected to the larger part of the State, added Mr. Srinivasa Rao. On the other hand, the APSRTC is likely to grant 70 more services to the Kakinada district to replace the old vehicles.