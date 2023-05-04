Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC to introduce multi-city ticketing system for hassle-free travel

May 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) plans to introduce a multi-city hassle-free ticket booking and travel system, similar to the multi-city ticketing provision available in air travel.

In a statement on Thursday, corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) Brahmananda Reddy explained that there was no direct bus from Madanapalle to Bhadrachalam.

But a person who wanted to travel in that route could reserve a ticket in the buses that run from Madanapalle to Vijayawada and from Vijayawada to Bhadrachalam.

“Similarly, a passenger intending to travel from Tanuku to Bengaluru can reserve ticket on two services — Tanuku to Tirupati and Tirupati to Bengaluru. The minimum layover period at the changeover place is two hours and the maximum is 22 hours,” he explained.

Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said the multi-city or multi-town ticketing system would benefit passengers who need to break their journey at the changeover point in order to complete their business or personal work, and still reach their destination the same day or the following day.

“People can choose different categories of bus services, i.e. from Tanuku to Tirupati in Super Luxury and from Tirupati to Bengaluru in Indra bus,” he said, adding that a single payment and booking process, eliminating the need for multiple transactions, was a major convenience offered under the new system.

The seat reservation charges would be collected for one service only and not for two services, and all the existing concessions would be extended under the new scheme.

People who desire to utilise the new mode of travel should book their tickets through a UTS mobile app, or online platform (www.apsrtconline.in).

Advanced technology

Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said the Multi-Leg Bus Ticketing System was built on advanced technology that seamlessly connects multiple buses and major connecting bus stations, enabling travellers to book their journey in one go. The facility is available only on services covered with Online Passenger Reservation System.

“In the first phase, the corporation will introduce the new system in 137 routes, and it will be replicated in other routes depending on the public response,” said Mr. Brahmananda Reddy.