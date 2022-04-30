Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC ties up with corporate hospitals for services to employees

April 30, 2022 22:05 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has reached an understanding with the managements of a few super speciality hospitals to extend free consultation services to its employees on specific days of the week.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chief Medical Officer of the APSRTC main hospital in Vijayawada said the managements of Capital Hospitals, American Oncology Institute, Sri Gayathri Super Speciality Hospital and Vamsi Heart Care Centre, Vijayawada, had come forward to provide their services to the APSRTC employees on free consultation basis at the APSRTC hospital in Vijayawada.

As per the terms of understanding, the management of the Capital Hospitals will extend services in Urology from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on every first and third Tuesday of the month, Sri Gayathri Super Speciality Hospital and American Oncology Institute would extend services in Oncology from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on every first and third Wednesday and on every second and fourth Wednesday respectively.

Capital Hospitals and Vamsi Heart Care Centre would extend services to patients with problems related to cardiology from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on every first and third Thursday and on every second and Fourth Thursday respectively.

Besides, a Radiologist would be available from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on every Thursday at the hospital to conduct ultra sound scan.