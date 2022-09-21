Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC names non-A/C sleeper buses as ‘STAR Liner’

B. Sumathi from Chittoor district, who proposed the name, gets cash award

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has named the new brand of non-A/C sleeper buses as ‘STAR (Sleep Travel and Relax) Liner’.

The corporation had invited suggestions for a brand name for the new non-a/c buses that will be included in the APSRTC fleet soon.

APSRTC Executive Director (operations) K. S. Brahmananda Reddy on Wednesday said that 3,585 people had written to the corporation suggesting different names for the new vehicle.

The name ‘STAR liner’, which was proposed by B. Sumathi from Byreddypalle in Chittoor district, has been finalised. APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao felicitated Ms. Sumathi and her husband B. Reddeppa at a programme here on Wednesday and presented them a case reward of ₹10,000.

APSRTC Executive Directors Koteswara Rao (administration) and K.S. Brahmananda Reddy (operations), Chief Traffic Manager Nagendra Prasad, Chief Engineer (IT) Sudhakar, cargo wing in-charge Ravi Varma, Vigilance AD Shobha Manjari and others were present on the occasion.