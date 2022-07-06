Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC invites bids for supply of 659 hire buses

Those intending to participate in tender process have to register in MSTC e-commerce portal

To improve services and its reach to the commuters, the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited bids from entrepreneurs for supply of hire buses.

In a statement on Wednesday, corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said the corporation would hire a total of 659 buses in different categories.

Of them, nine would be A/C buses, 47 non-A/C buses, six Indra (A/C) buses, 46 Super Luxury, 22 Ultra Deluxe, 70 Express, 208 Ultra Palle Velugu, 203 Palle Velugu, 39 Metro Express, and nine ordinary buses.

The 659 hire buses would be deployed in various districts, based on the demand, he said.

The districts with the allotted number of buses in brackets are as follows: Srikakulam (39); Parvathipuram Manyam (32); Vizianagaram (14); Visakhapatnam (61 ); Anakapalli (22); Kakinada (41); East Godavari (27); B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (39); West Godavari (52); Eluru (21); Krishna (28); NTR (12); Guntur (26); Palnadu ( 30); Bapatla (6 ); Prakasam (10); Nellore (39); Tirupati (35); Chittoor (2); Annamayya (10); Kadapa (6 ); Nandyal (29); Kurnool (14), Anantapur (31); Sri Sathya Sai (33).

Mr. Reddy said those intending to participate in the tender process should register in the MSTC e-commerce portal. The bids could be placed from 10 a.m. on July 6 to 5 p.m. on July 27. Reverse auction would commence from 10 a.m. on August 5, 2022, and continue up to 4 p.m. on August 6, 2022.

The details of routes, conditions associated with the tender process, specifications of buses and tender schedule are available from July 6 on the APSRTC website — http://apsrtc.ap.gov.in.