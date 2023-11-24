Andhra Pradesh| APSRTC bus driver assaulted, yet again, in Tirupati

November 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

An APSRTC bus driver was assaulted on the Tirupati-Pallipattu rural route on Friday, the latest in the spate of attacks on drivers witnessed in the State in recent times.

The bus with 44 passengers on board, belonging to Tirupati depot and heading towards Pallipattu on the Tamil Nadu border, had halted on a narrow road at Pachikapalam when a car coming in the opposite direction demanded way.

As the driver got off the bus and asked the car passengers to give way for the bus, the driver refused and started an argument.

Even as the APSRTC driver managed to squeeze the bus out of the bottleneck road and go ahead, the car driver chased the bus, overtook it, and parked his car in front of it. The passengers inside the car later resorted to thrashing the bus driver and fled the scene.

Acting on a complaint filed by the bus driver with the Tirupati depot, the depot manager Balaji said that a police complaint will be launched against all those involved, based on a video of the attack being circulated on social media.