Andhra Pradesh: APSHRC to hold camp court at Rajahmahendravaram from June 27

The Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) will organise its camp court at Rajamahendravaram from June 27 to July 1. The proceedings will be conducted by APSHRC Chairman M. Seetaramamurthy, and member Gochipatha Srinivasa Rao, Commission Secretary S. Venkata Ramanamurthy said here on Thursday.

The court will hear the existing and new cases, said Mr. Ramanamurthy.

The Commission members will also organise awareness programmes. The court will take up cases related to Kakinada district at a camp court at the Collectorate on June 27 and 28.

The APSHRC will set up its camp court at the Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector’s office on June 29 and 30. An awareness camp will be held at the same place on July 1 .

For further details, people may contact court nodal officer B. Taraka Narasimha Kumar by dialling 9440788389 or Commission section officer N. Srinivasulu Reddy by dialling 9866238234.