Andhra Pradesh: APSDMA issues flood alert as Godavari in spate

9 lakh cusecs of water discharged at Polavaram project

The brimming Godavari river at Polavaram Project in West Godavari district on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted the districts along the Godavari as water levels in the river is rising owing to heavy rains.

Third warning was issued at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, with the water level in the river reaching 53.20 feet. At the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, the water level stood at 33 metre above the spillway. The officials discharged about 9 lakh cusecs of water downstream.

The 10 th Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were deployed in the flood-affected areas, APSDMA Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar said on Monday.

The water level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram stood at 9.10 feet and 6.67 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the sea, Irrigation officials said.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu reviewing the flood situation at the lower coffer dam of Polavaram project in West Godavari district on Monday.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu reviewed the flood situation at the Polavaram coffer dam on Monday. Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju visited flood-hit hamlets in Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district.

Water Resources Department Secretary Sashi Bhushan, Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu, Polavaram Project Engineer-in-Chief C. Narayana Reddy, Chief Engineer Sudhakar Babu and Superintending Engineer Narasimha Murthy also reviewed the situation.

Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh said that arrangements had been made to shift the villagers facing the flood threat. “Medical camps have been set up. Expert swimmers and boats have been pressed into service for evacuation of people,” he said.

Rivulets overflowing

Flood water entered into some habitations in the Agency area as the heavy downpour continued. Many rivulets were overflowing, said the tribal people.

The residents of some villages in Buttaigudem and Valerupadu mandals, along with their belongings, moved to the nearby hills as the water level was rising.

“Officers who are on flood duty have been instructed to remain alert. The irrigation officials have been told to strengthen the canal bunds with sand bags, as the flood level is rising,” said West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi.

Instructions have been issued to monitor the flood situation in the low-lying and island villages in Elamanchili, Narsapuram and other mandals in the district, the Collector said.