Andhra Pradesh: APSCHE, TeamLease sign MoU on student apprenticeship

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 23, 2022 21:07 IST

The A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TeamLease EdTech Limited to provide unassisted apprenticeship to students in the State. A statement by APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahmed on Friday said the council would impart unassisted apprenticeship to 20,000 students free of cost and assisted apprenticeship by charging ₹3,000 per head.

The MoU was signed between Prof. Ahmed and Regional Head, University BD, TeamLease EdTech Ltd., Rohit Dogra, in the presence of council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao and Praveen Kumar from TeamLease.

